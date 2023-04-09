Sri Lankan president, in Easter Sunday speech, assures justice for 2019 blasts' victims

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, on the occasion of Easter, assured victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday blast that justice will be delivered. He added that all legal proceedings are being processed "independently and impartially," according to Colombo Gazette. In his Easter Sunday message, President Wickremesinghe said that he is aware of the pain caused by the attack.

"I wish to reassure you that the legal proceedings related to this tragic incident are being processed independently and impartially, without any influence," he said in the message.

The Easter bombings killed 270 people, including 11 Indians. He further pledged that he is committed to ensuring the security of the country, by preventing any recurrence of heinous acts. At least 45 children were among the dead.

"The necessary groundwork towards this end has been laid, to ensure justice for all the victims. I pledge my unwavering commitment to ensuring the security of our country, by preventing any recurrence of such heinous acts," the president added.

On April 21, 2019, a series of blasts tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels in Sri Lanka. Nine suicide bombers of the local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS were behind the attacks which left over 500 injured. Eight explosions rattled the Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikede and Batticaloa.

Wickremesinghe said that the government is dedicated to realizing the aspirations of all Sri Lankans regardless of race, religion, party or colour, reported Colombo Gazette. "I strongly believe that we can overcome these challenges in the near future," the President said.

He further stressed that Sri Lankans need to unite on a common agenda that goes beyond narrow political objectives and regressive trends, and instead paves the way for the country toward progress.

(With inputs from agencies)

