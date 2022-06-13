Sri Lanka risks full-blown humanitarian emergency, UN agency says

Sri Lanka is at risk of tipping into a full-blown humanitarian crisis as the country's economy suffers its biggest shock in decades, the UN humanitarian office (OCHA) said on Friday.

Sri Lanka's 22 million people are suffering the country's most serious financial turmoil in seven decades, with severe shortages of fuel, medicines and other essentials amid record inflation and a devaluation of its currency.

"Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. We are concerned that this could develop into a full-blown humanitarian emergency", OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke told a regular UN news conference in Geneva.

"Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis since independence in 1948 was already taking a heavy toll", he said, pointing out that agriculture and livelihoods had been severely affected.

Many people are now "going without adequate food", Laerke said, also warning that "families' access to health services, protection and children's education is at stake."

In response to a request from the government, the United Nations on Thursday said it had launched a plan to provide 47.2 million dollars of assistance between June and September to 1.7 million people worst hit by the crisis.

Christian Skoog, a representative in Sri Lanka for UNICEF, the United Nations children's agency, said 70 per cent of Sri Lankan households had already reduced food consumption and as many as one in two children required some form of emergency assistance.

As per an AFP report, the government has already defaulted on its 51 billion dollars in foreign debt, and a critical shortage of foreign currency has left traders unable to import adequate supplies of food, fuel and other essential goods.

UNICEF's representative in Sri Lanka Christian Skoog also warned that the situation was dire, with 17 per cent of children under five in the country already malnourished and stunted before the crisis.

He said the UN children's agency, especially sought to help 56,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

"Potentially they could all be at risk of dying", he told reporters via video link.

Laerke highlighted that "the Sri Lankan economy is on the brink of collapse".

"We call for international solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka", he added.

