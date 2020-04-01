Sri Lanka records highest one-day jump in COVID-19 cases

Sri Lanka on Tuesday reported the highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases in the country with 21 new cases taking the number of confirmed cases to 143.

Also Read: Two dead due to coronavirus in Sri Lanka; infected cases rise

At least 173 are under observation at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases(IDH) with the country under curfew. Several people have been arrested for violation of curfew, according to reports.

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, a meeting an all-party meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday. PM Mahinda Rajapaksa had earlier held a metting with party leaders to devise ways to tackle the virus.

Reports said curfew in at least nineteen districts in the country will continue until further notice, although it was lifted for sometime on Wednesday but will be re-imposed till April 6.

An indefinite curfew is on in Jaffna, Kandy, Colombo, Puttalam, Gampaha and Kaluthra. The ban on foreign arrivals has been extended till April 7 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Commissioner-General of Prisons said 1,460 prisoners will be released due to coronavirus threat.

