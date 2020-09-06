Sri Lanka oil tanker fire brought under control, says Indian Navy

Fire at oil tanker MT New Diamond has been brought under control. Although Indian and Sri Lankan Navy are still engaged to put out the flames completely,the situation is largely under control. Indian Navy tweeted latest images of the firefight on Sunday.

"On Scene Commander INS Sahyadri reports, fire on MT New Diamond under control. Aerial reconnaissance being undertaken to assess the present situation, to be followed by boarding of ship," said Indian Navy in a tweet.

Indian Coast Guard officials told ANI that 22 crew members had been rescued. Indian Coast Guard has deployed 6 ships and two aircrafts.

There has been constant apprehension about an oil spill ever since the oil tanker ship caught fire. However, there have not been any such reports so far.

An oil spill of this magnitude can very well prove to be dangerous as it can affect the natural habitats in the sea and can affect sea traffic in this part of Indian Ocean.

MT New Diamond caught fire on September 3 after a blast in its engine room. Sri Lankan Navy responded to the situation and later on requested Indian Navy for assistance.

The oil tanker ship was hauling crude oil from Kuwait to Paradip in Odisha. The tanker has been chartered by Indian Oil.