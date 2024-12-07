Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan

Security forces in Pakistan killed 22 terrorists in three separate operations in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the country’s media reported on Saturday (Dec 7) citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – the military's media wing.

According to the ISPR, the three operations took place in Tank, North Waziristan, and Thall districts from Friday to Saturday.

It added that six soldiers were killed in the operations. According to a report by Geo News, they were identified as Havildar Jadid Ali, Lance Naik Shaheed Ur Rehman, Lance Naik Sifat Ullah, Lance Naik Wilayat Hussain, and Sepoy Nizam Uddin.

A look at the three operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The ISPR said that in Tank, security forces engaged the terrorists' location during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Gul Imam area. In this district, nine terrorists were killed while six others were injured.

In North Waziristan, 10 terrorists were neutralised. Meanwhile, in Thall, three terrorists were killed. The ISPR said that security forces in Thall thwarted terrorists' attempt to attack a checkpost.

The media wing also said, "Security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve."

(With inputs from agencies)