Six Indian pilgrims among seven killed in Nepal bus crash 

A bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Madhesh province of Nepal on Thursday (Aug 24), killing all the seven passengers on board.

Among the seven fatalities, six were Indians and belonged to western Rajasthan state, while 19 people have suffered injuries.

The accident took place in the early hours of Thursday. The bus was en route to Janakpur from Kathmandu when the accident took place at a river bank south of Churiamai Temple in Simara.

Superintendent Hobindra Bogati told Kathmandu Post newspaper that 27 people, including two drivers and one helper, were aboard the vehicle.

Three people, including the bus driver named Jilami, his co-driver and the helper, have been arrested.

The police officer said that the driver and his coworkers were picked up from a health centre after they were treated for their injuries.

Bus driver, his co-workers arrested

“Further investigation into the accident is underway,” Bogati was quoted as saying.

Deputy Superintendent Pradeep Bahadur Chhetri said that the injured passengers are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Hetauda of Makwanpur district.

Though the police have initiated an investigation, the police suspect that the accident may have caused due to the driver falling asleep behind the wheels.

Road accidents in Nepal are quite common due to the poor road infrastructure across the country, which majorly comprises mountainous terrain.

On Wednesday, a passenger bus skidded off the main highway and plunged into a swollen river in Nepal’s Bagmati province, killing at least eight people and leaving at least 15 others injured.

The accident happened when the bus en route to the scenic city of Pokhara from Kathmandu veered off and fell into the Trishuli River at Chalise in Dhading district.

(With inputs from agencies)