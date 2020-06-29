Sindh records over 80,000 cases as COVID-19 in Pakistan surges over 205,600

Pakistan's total coronavirus case reached to over 205, 600 with more than 4,100 deaths as Sindh and Punjab continued to witness new cases.

The country's Sindh province 2,179 cases as the total number of cases surged to over 80,000. Balochistan reported 115 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the total number of cases surged to 10,376. Balochistan has recorded 116 deaths due to the virus.

Kyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 398 coronavirus cases with 145,410 total tests recorded in the area even as the Pakhtunkhwa government said it was aiming to increase daily tests.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan "if we follow SOPs we will see off the worst of this crisis."

"My team was amongst the first to enforce smart lockdowns. I am proud of it for helping me continue to navigate our country through the COVID-19 crisis," the Pakistan prime minister asserted.

The government said the number of coronavirus recoveries had gone crossed 92,000.

The coronavirus situation in Pakistan's Punjab continued to deteriote with 1,322 new cases reported along with 17 deaths. The total number of cases in the province has now gone up to over 74,200 with the number of fatalities going up to 1,673.

As the virus continues to spread, Pakistan's capital Islamabad reported over 12,300 total cases.



