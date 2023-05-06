Shown mirror by Jaishankar, Bilawal says India 'propagating false narrative' on terrorism

Hours after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called out Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as a 'promoter, justifier and spokesperson of terrorism industry', the latter has responded by saying 'a false narrative' was being propagated by the Indian leader.

Addressing a press conference in Pakistan after the meeting, Zardari said, "A false narrative is being propagated by the Indian Foreign Minister.. and this narrative has been damaged by my visit to India, my speaking and my stand."

"What he [Jaishankar] said is his wish. I gave my statements there, spoke to the press and everything is on the record. There is insecurity because of the false propaganda. That propaganda breaks when I go there and present my case even if I don't say anything. It is not only in the context of India, but all those who link Pakistan with terrorism," he added.

The Pakistani leader referring to Jaishankar's statement said, “He says the victims of terrorism and the perpetrators should not sit together. This is hatred. Have I once even in my political history accidentally sat down with a terrorist?”

× Jaishankar's no-holds-barred speech Notably, after Zardari took snipes at India during the sidelines of the SCO council meeting, Jaishankar, in a no-holds-barred speech, demolished Islamabad by calling it out on the issue of terrorism.

After Zardari said, "Let's not get caught up in weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring", Jaishankar countered him by saying no one was scoring diplomatic points.

"We are politically and diplomatically exposing Pakistan," said the EAM.

"The weaponisation. It's a very interesting statement because it unconsciously reveals a mindset. What does weaponising something mean? It means that the activity is legitimate and somebody is weaponising it. So you say you are weaponising trade, you are weaponising technology. Somebody says you are weaponizing terrorism, that means they think terrorism is legitimate, that we should not weaponise it. That is normal."

During the meet and greet with various foreign ministers, Jaishankar remained the coldest toward Zardari and his speech reflected the same.

"He came here as the Foreign Minister of an SCO Member State. That is part of multilateral diplomacy. Don't see it as anything more than that. I think that nothing from what he said or what I heard he said deserves for this to be treated more than that," added Jaishankar.

