Sheikh Hasina highlights strong ties between Bangladesh & India, outlines plans for international relations

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday (Jan 8) traced her goals for the nation's foreign policy while highlighting the close ties between Dhaka and New Delhi.

She expressed gratitude towards India, emphasising the country's pivotal role in providing support to Bangladesh during crucial moments in the past.

During a press briefing at her residence after securing her fifth term in power following the general elections held on Sunday (Jan 7), Hasina hailed India as a "great friend" of Bangladesh and said that her country considers New Delhi as the "next-door neighbour".

"India is a great friend of Bangladesh. They supported us in 1971 and 1975. We consider India our next-door neighbour. I really appreciate that we have a wonderful relationship with India," she told news agency ANI.

The Bangladeshi prime minister further stressed the historical significance of India's assistance during the Bangladesh Liberation War in the year 1971 and the challenges the country faced subsequently in 1975.

"In the next 5 years, our main focus will be on economic progress and fulfilling all the work that we have started. We have already declared our manifesto, and we follow our election manifesto whenever we prepare our budget and try to fulfil our promises. The development of the people and our country is our main aim," Hasina added.

Hasina, in her message to India on the day of polling, also hailed New Delhi as a "trusted friend" saying, "We are very lucky...India is our trusted friend. During our Liberation War, they supported us...After 1975, when we lost our whole family...they gave us shelter. So our best wishes to the people of India."

Before the results of the elections came out, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan had also said that the "brotherly relation" will continue with New Delhi upon Hasina's return to power.

"...We have received support from the inception of Bangladesh...I know what cooperation we received from India. So, we believe that this type of brotherly relation will continue."

UN expresses concern over 'mass arrests' during Bangladesh polls

Meanwhile, the United Nations rights chief on Monday condemned the violence that occurred during Bangladesh polls boycotted by the opposition, calling for the nation to strengthen democracy.

"I implore the government to take the necessary steps to ensure that the human rights of all Bangladeshis are fully taken into account, and to strengthen the underpinnings of a truly inclusive democracy," Volker Turk said in a statement. #Bangladesh: Thousands of opposition supporters, including key party

Thousands of opposition supporters, including key party leaders, have been detained or subjected to intimidation in the months leading up to the elections. Newly elected government must take steps to renew its commitments to democracy & human rights



The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights pointed out that "thousands of opposition supporters have been detained arbitrarily or subjected to intimidation".

"Such tactics are not conducive to a truly genuine process," he warned.

"Around 25,000 opposition supporters have been arrested, including key party leaders, since October 28," the statement said, adding that at least 10 of them had reportedly died or been killed in custody.

This, it warned, raises "serious concerns about possible torture or harsh conditions of detention".