Bangladesh election 2024: PM Sheikh Hasina wins re-election for fifth time, says EC

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday (Jan 7) won the re-election for a fifth time, with her Awami League party taking at least half of the seats and counting ongoing, the news agency AFP reported citing an election official.

"The ruling Awami League party has won more than 50 per cent of seats," the official said.

Prime Minister Hasina was re-elected to parliament from the Gopalganj-3 constituency. According to a report by bdnews24, Hasina bagged 249,965 votes while her nearest rival M Nizam Uddin Lashkar from the Bangladesh Supreme Party secured just 469 votes.

Hasina has been voted to parliament from the Gopalganj-3 seat for the eighth time since 1986.

Here's a look at the latest updates:

> According to results collated by Somoy TV, of the 264 seats of the total 300 announced, the Awami League won 204 seats and its ally Jatiya Party won nine seats.

> Awami League candidate and Bangladeshi cricket team captain Shakib Al Hasan won the Magura-1 parliamentary constituency.

> Media collating results from polling stations said Hasina had won more than two-thirds of seats in parliament with nearly 90 per cent of results declared. The Awami League faced almost no effective rivals in the seats it contested, but it avoided fielding candidates in a few constituencies.

> The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), boycotted this general election. Upon casting her vote, Prime Minister Hasina called the BNP a "terrorist organisation". Hasina added, "I am trying my best to ensure that democracy should continue in this country."

> Awami League leader Muhammad Shahjahan, who quit the BNP, won Sunday's election in the Jhalkathi-1 constituency with a huge vote, Somoy TV reported.

> Earlier in the Hasina told her party leaders, activists and supporters not to bring out any victory procession after the results were announced.