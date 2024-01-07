Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hails India as 'trusted friend'

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message to neighbouring India on the day of polling, hailed New Delhi as a "trusted friend".

''We are very lucky...India is our trusted friend. During our Liberation War, they supported us...After 1975, when we lost our whole family...they gave us shelter. So our best wishes to the people of India," she said.

The Bangladesh PM then went on to describe how she spent years living in exile in India when her family was killed in the 1975 massacre.

She later went back to Bangladesh and took over the leadership of the Awami League.

Following her vote in Sunday's general elections, Hasina underlined the value of democracy for the nation's progress and stated that her administration had previously established citizens' democratic rights.

"Our country is sovereign and independent...We have a big population. We have established people's democratic rights...I want to make sure that democracy should continue in this country and without democracy, you can't make any development. As we are a long-term democratic system from 2009 to 2023, that is why Bangladesh made this much of an achievement," she said.

She also highlighted that her government created an atmosphere where people could come out and vote.

She stated, "My heartfelt thanks to the people of Bangladesh. There were many obstacles but the people of our country are very much aware of their voting rights and the need for polls...We were able to create an atmosphere where people were able to come out and vote."

'Confident brotherly relations with India will continue': Bangladesh Home Minister

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan expressed confidence in Sheikh Hasina's leadership and said that the type of 'brotherly relation' will continue with New Delhi upon Hasina's potential return to power.

"I am confident (of winning) because we did many things. The people love Sheikh Hasina."

He also said: "...We have received support from the inception of Bangladesh...I know what cooperation we received from India. So, we believe that this type of brotherly relation will continue."