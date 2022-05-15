Shehbaz Sharif to address the nation, disclose discussions in London

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the nation upon his arrival in the country, Pakistan's information minister said on Sunday. The address is sure to see some announcement from the PM based on his consultations with his brother Nawaz Sharif, a former prime minister himself. The Sharifs met each other in London and media reports suggest the possibility of wide-ranging discussions between the brothers.

“He will very soon tell the nation about the entire strategy and decisions made in London,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pakistan's information minister. She was quoted by news outlet Dawn.

Prior to departure to London, Aurangzeb had been quoted as saying by media that it was a 'routine' trip. But it is being speculated that top Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) brass had held detailed consultations with Nawaz Sharif. The topics of discussion are likely to have been economic crisis before Pakistan, the upcoming budget, next general elections and current political scenario in the Islamic country. This has assumed importance in light of string of public rallies being organised by former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan.

Geo TV has reported that Pakistan government is likely to abolish subsidy on petrol ahead of Pakistan`s talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), for the revival of the USD 6 billion loan programme, the Shehbaz government will abandon the fuel subsidy.

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who was in London along with PM Shehbaz held discussions with the party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

These discussions centred around devising strategies to help the country overcome this severe economic condition.Asif said that "major decisions" will be taken in the next 48 hours to address the ongoing financial crisis.Currently, the government is providing Rs 29.60 per litre subsidy on petrol.

(With inputs from agencies)

