Shehbaz Sharif courts controversy due to huge entourage for Saudi visit 

Newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has kicked off a controversy over his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia. Opposition parties in Pakistan are targetting Shehbaz for a large entourage he is likely to have with him as he visits Saudi Arabia.

Pakistani news outlet Dawn reported that 40 people, including 16 of Sharif's relatives are part of the entourage. Dozens of officials and political leaders will accompany the PM.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the party led by former prime minister Imran Khan has raised questions on this.

On Monday Pakistan's Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said Shehbaz Sharif was travelling to Saudi Arabia at his own expense. She slammed PTI leaders for spreading "lies" about the trip set to take place later this week.

"Contrary to lies being propagated by PTI, Prime Minister will be travelling to Saudi Arabia later this week on a commercial flight at his own expense," Marriyum said on Twitter."Even during his 10 years as CM Punjab during 2008-18, he always travelled commercially and at his own expense," she added.

Contrary to lies being propagated by PTI, Prime Minister will be travelling to Saudi Arabia later this week on a commercial flight at his own expense. Even during his 10 years as CM Punjab during 2008-18, he always travelled commercially and at his own expense.

Meanwhile, sons of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have denied speculation that they will be visiting Saudi Arabia along with Shehbaz Sharif.

"The news run about my Saudi visit is completely fake and run with malicious intentions. I never had any plan to go to Saudi Arabia. I didn`t apply for a visa and I am very much in London. I am in London with my father and I have no plans of visiting Saudi Arabia anytime soon," said Hassan Nawaz Sharif. He was quoted by Geo TV.

