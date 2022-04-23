Imran Khan accuses Nawaz Sharif of conspiring to dislodge his government

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan addressed his first press conference on Saturday after losing trust vote earlier this month. He accused former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif of conspiring to dislodge his government. Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz is the current prime minister of Pakistan.

"Supreme Court should hold an open hearing on threat letter... we will not accept any in-camera hearing," said Imran Khan in the press conference. In the run up to the trust vote in the parliament, the them PM Imran Khan had claimed that he had documentary evidence of a foreign conspiracy to remove him from power. He has named USA.

In his press conference, he accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari of colluding with "foreign conspirators"

"No prime minister would be able to hold out against foreign conspiracies in future if no investigation was carried out (into alleged threat letter)," he said while urging the state institutions to take a stand against alleged foreign plot to protect the country`s sovereignty.

Imran Khan also accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of being partial in foreign funding case, demanding its chief to step down immediately.

Imran said he has directed the party leaders and workers to begin preparations for a long march on Islamabad to achieve "real freedom".

"A sea of people will converge on Islamabad... people have woken to reality as to how corrupt rulers were imposed on them," Imran said during the press conference.

