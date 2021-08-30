Several rockets fired towards Kabul airport, intercepted by US defence system: Report

After a US drone strike hit an explosive-laden car in Kabul, news wire AFP reported several rockets were heard flying over Kabul.

According to reports, rockets were fired towards the airport with smoke rising near the area. According to news wire Reuters, the rockets were intercepted by the US defence system.

At least 5 rockets were fired at the airport, reports claimed.

On Sunday evening the US military had carried out an "unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike" in Kabul targeting a car which it said was full of explosives.

The military said it had eliminated an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamid Karzai International airport. The incident was confirmed by the Taliban.

President Biden had warned on Sunday that a new terrorist attack could take place within the next 24-36 hours even as US troops continued their final evacuation from Kabul.

(With inputs from Agencies)