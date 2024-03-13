Restrictions on Imran Khan's meetings in Adiala jail spark political uproar in Pakistan; Punjab govt clarifies

Controversy has broken out over restrictions on Rawalpindi's Adiala jail where Pakistan's ex-prime minister Imran Khan is currently serving more than three decades of prison sentence.

Recently, Pakistan's Punjab government placed a two-week ban barring Khan from holding meetings in the jail. This restricts him from meeting with his family members, lawyers, and party members.

Imran Khan's political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly protested what it called the government's "fascist" decision and said it was another attempt by the state to silence his voice.

Punjab government clarifies

Responding to PTI's criticism, the Punjab government on Tuesday (Mar 12) clarified that the restrictions were not aimed at obstructing meetings between Khan and PTI leaders.

Talking to Geo News, Punjab’s Information Minister Azma Bukhari clarified that the restrictions were in response to a "serious threat alert, which is under investigation".

She further referred to the nabbing of three terrorists who possessed a map of the jail where Khan was imprisoned.

"The incident is under investigation. A series of threat alerts have been issued. These measures were taken to ensure the security of all the prisoners. The security of the facility has to be improved," she said.

Bukhari remarked that the PTI party "sees conspiracies," in everything and said "There's a threat in general [to the Adiala Jail], not Imran Khan, that something unpleasant might happen. Therefore, it is important not only to ensure Imran Khan’s security, but everyone else's."

She also assured that Khan was being provided with all necessary facilities.

However, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said that the ban raised fears for the former prime minister's safety and alleged that the authorities did not inform anyone of the two-week ban. He also demanded immediate consultations with Khan and sought details about his health.

Imran Khan in jail

The former Pakistan prime minister has been lodged in the high-security Adiala Jail due to several cases.

In January, he and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in jail on charges of illegally selling state gifts from 'Toshakhana,' the gift storage house.

Before that, the former cricketer-turned-politician was sentenced to 10 years for allegedly leaking sensitive state secrets.