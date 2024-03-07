Foiled terror plot: Pakistan police arrest three terrorists near Adiala jail where ex-PM Imran Khan is held

In a coordinated operation on Wednesday night (Mar 6), the Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and local police apprehended three terrorists near Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail where Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan is serving a 14-year sentence.

The arrested individuals, who reportedly hail from Afghanistan, were allegedly going to carry out terrorist attack in the area.

The police, as per an Associated Press of Pakistan report, recovered explosives and a map of the high-security jail from the terrorists.

As per the report citing a police spokesperson, the operation was based on intelligence inputs. Reportedly, the law enforcement officers were alerted to the presence of terrorists in the area.

Confirming the successful operation, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani informed the press that CTD in collaboration with the police carried out the joint operation.

He also revealed that, along with the arrest of three terrorists, officers recovered sophisticated weapons, including explosives and Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), along with the prison map.

As per Hamdani, police and law enforcement agencies are conducting further search operations in the vicinity of Adiala Jail.

The apprehended terrorists have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

Imran Khan in jail

The former Pakistan prime minister has been lodged in the high-security Adiala Jail due to several cases.

In January, he and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in jail on charges of illegally selling state gifts from 'Toshakhana,' the gift storage house.

Before that, the former cricketer-turned-politician was sentenced to 10 years for allegedly leaking sensitive state secrets.

On Wednesday (Mar 6), Khan's party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted a resolution in the nation's Senate, calling for the release of Imran Khan, his wife, close aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other leaders.

The resolution submitted by party Senator Falak Naz Chitrali alleged that the leaders were convicted under 'false cases,' and said "Political vendetta has destroyed the country’s economy and reputation."