Remember Pakistan's viral chaiwala? Here's what he is doing now

In 2016, Islamabad based tea seller or chaiwala Arshad Khan got instant fame after he was captured by a photographer while he was making tea.

Khan's striking good looks made the work 'chaiwala' trend on Twitter and the image got him international acclaim as many publications outside of the sub continent covered the viral image.

Four years on, Arshad Khan is again trending. This time for his new rooftop cafe that he has recently opened in Islamabad. Aptly called 'Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop', the restaurants offers 15-20 food items along with various types of tea.

Arshad's viral image landed him modelling and acting assignments and he has even shot for a TV show.

During an interview with an Pakistani channel, he revealed that many had advised him to name the cafe Arshad Khan's cafe but he felt chaiwala was his identity and wanted to give tribute to the title that made him famous.

سوشل میڈیا سے شہرت پا کر ٹی وی ڈرامے میں کام کرنے والے ارشد خان المعروف 'چائے والا' نے اسلام آباد میں ماڈرن طرز کا چائے کا ڈھابہ کھول لیا ہے جہاں وہ خود بھی خاص مہمانوں کے لیے چائے بنائیں گے۔ دیکھیے حارث خالد کی اس ڈیجیٹل رپورٹ میں#Pakistan #Chaiwala #ArshadKhan pic.twitter.com/DomhlfUfAJ — Urdu News (@UrduNewsCom) October 3, 2020 ×

Arshad now wants to devote time to the cafe. He plans to divide his time between his new venture and TV show he is part of.