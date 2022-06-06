PTI warns of ‘strong backlash’ if Imran Khan arrested after transit bail expires

After Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah issued a warning regarding Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's possible arrest upon the expiry of his three-week transit bail granted on June 2 by the security officials deployed outside his Bani Gala residence, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members warned of a “strong backlash” from its workers.

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked PTI workers to come up with a "quick response" if Imran Khan is arrested, reported Geo News. "The PTI will retaliate in a strong manner if Imran Khan is arrested. And if PTI workers receive news of Imran Khan's arrest, they should come upon with a quick response to it," Qureshi said in a press conference after attending the party's core committee meeting.

Peshawar High Court on June 2 granted Imran Khan three-week transit bail against a surety bond of Pakistani rupees 50,000, ahead of PTI's second long march to Islamabad. Rana Sanaullah has said that Imran Khan has been charged in over two dozen cases including rioting, sedition, chaos and armed attacks at the federation, The News International reported.

While responding to Qureshi's press conference, Sanaullah said that whoever breaks the law will be dealt with by the law. "Martyrdom of an innocent police officer, using weapons and ammunition is not a political reaction," said the interior minister. He added that the government cannot act as a mere spectator if the PTI "lies and creates anarchy" in the country.

"The law and order will be strictly implemented, we will not break the law nor will we allow it," said the interior minister, adding that as soon as Imran Khan returned to Bani Gala, he started spreading a "new pack of lies".

A few hours earlier, the interior minister had revealed that the decision to deploy security officials at Bani Gala to guard PTI Chairman Imran Khan was made as per the law, however, the "same security" officials will arrest him once his bail expires, reported Geo News.

[With inputs from agencies]



