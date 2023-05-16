Protests after Imran Khan’s arrest will cost millions to cash-strapped Pakistan: Reports

Following nationwide violent protests over former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Imran Khan’s arrest inside Islamabad High Court last week, reports suggest that it could cost the cash-strapped country at least PKR 250 million ($861,178) after private and public property was damaged, reported Dawn.

According to a report by Samaa TV, the protests might have cost the country’s telecom sector around $70,20,916 (PKR2 billion) after the shutdown of telephone, internet, and social media. Additionally, it would also result in a loss of $21,06,274 (PKR600 million) in tax revenue. This also comes as millions of daily wage workers were also affected due to the nationwide protests.

However, there is no official figure released by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The damage done

According to reports, after Imran Khan’s arrest, his supporters set fire to buildings, blocked highways and roads as well as damaged property belonging to the country’s military. This included Jinnah House, Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) along with damage to private business properties.

Since the beginning of the protests, last Tuesday, over 3,000 people were arrested across the Punjab province of Pakistan. According to the Punjab Inspector General Police, people torched and damaged over 80 police vehicles and nearly 14 state buildings in the province.

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, police had arrested nearly 80 people who were reportedly involved in attacks on the General Headquarters in the garrison city. A report issued by Islamabad police said armed miscreants set the office of the DPO Industrial Area, and opened fire at Ramna Tarnol and Sangjani police stations during the three days of violence, reported Dawn.

According to Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, at least 23 buildings were damaged and 108 vehicles were gutted in the province, as of Sunday, reported ARY News. He also said that some 12 buses, motorbikes, six Wasa vehicles, eight rescue vehicles and a car in a showroom were burned down in Lahore, including the police vehicles.

Among those 23 buildings was the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, said Naqvi, adding that hundreds of attackers were involved. According to reports, at least 40 workers of the PTI have been killed and over 100 injured during the clashes across Pakistan while more than 10 senior PTI leaders have also been arrested.

Rawalpindi City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that the officials have arrested 264 suspects, including 76 suspects involved in the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan army.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed concern over the situation and reports of random arrests and cases filed against PTI workers across Pakistan.

In a statement, on Monday, the HRCP said, “HRCP is deeply concerned by reports of random arrests and cases filed arbitrarily against PTI workers across Pakistan. A distinction must always be made between those resorting to violence and nonviolent political workers.”

It added, “No one must ever be penalised for their party affiliations. This goes against all democratic norms.”

(With inputs from agencies)





