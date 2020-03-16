Poverty, population and weak healthcare: Coronavirus cases on the rise in South Asia

With seven new cases, the number of infections in Sri Lanka has spiked to 19. As a precautionary measure, Srilankan airlines have asked passengers to carry their own blankets and headphones.

The situation is particularly bad in Afghanistan which has a weak healthcare system. Though the country has reported 21 cases so far.

But the number of infections could be much higher. Afghan lawmakers have said that more than 15 thousand people, still return from Iran every day.

In fact, so far 10, Afghans have died of coronavirus in Iran due to the lack of medical care.

Lawmakers said that the conflict-hit country lacked the proper equipment to detect coronavirus infections. In fact, they said Afghanistan has just 16 doctors who can diagnose Covid-19 in the virus epicentre of the Herat province.

In fact, there were even calls to shut down the parliament over fears of virus spread.

The number of cases in Pakistan has risen to 93. 41 new coronavirus infections were confirmed in the Sindh province.

The financial hub of Karachi which is also Sindh's capital remains worst hit with 25 cases.

But the Imran Khan government's priority still remains misplaced.

This as Pakistan president Arif Alvi is leaving for a two-day trip to china to show solidarity with its all-weather friend.

Remember, Pakistan has refused to evacuate its citizens from china even as the outbreak worsened. Afghanistan struggles to contain the outbreak.

