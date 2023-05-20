Popular Hindu leader of Imran Khan's PTI quits party, slams violent protests

Jai Parkash, a renowned Hindu leader and minority member of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, resigned on Friday, becoming the latest politician to quit the former prime minister's party in the aftermath of the May 9 attack on military installations and government buildings.

Following the arrest of Imran Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, on May 9, violent protests erupted in various locations across the nation, resulting in the destruction of several government-owned properties, as per PTI reports.

Imran Khan supporters stormed the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, while the Corps Commander House in Lahore was set on fire.

In the 2018 general election, Jai Parkash was elected to the National Assembly as a candidate of the PTI party on a reserved seat for minorities. Reasons for Jai Parkash's resignation In a statement to the media on Friday, the PTI minority wing president strongly criticised the May 9 protests, saying, "Pakistan exists because of the army, and we exist because of Pakistan."

"I had no intention to leave the party till May 8," he was quoted as saying by Samaa TV, adding that he was quitting without any pressure.

On Monday, PTI's former Sindh governor Imran Ismail said that Jai Parkash was abducted from his home by "40 masked men."

Jai Parkash's resignation is the latest in a string of prominent PTI lawmakers to quit.

Mubeen Khilji, a provincial minister in the PTI administration, resigned from the former prime minister's party earlier on Friday.

Mubeen Khilji stated at a news conference that he was leaving the PTI due to the May 9 violence.

"We wanted peaceful protests," he remarked, criticising the destruction that followed Imran Khan's imprisonment.

Police have confirmed ten deaths in the violent skirmishes, however Imran Khan's party claimed 40 of its workers were killed in security forces fire.

On Monday, the senior military brass committed to bring the arsonists who assaulted the civil and military institutions to justice through prosecution under Pakistani laws such as the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

Over 7,000 PTI workers have been detained across Pakistan, with 4,000 of them from Punjab state.

Imran Khan, a 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from office in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led conspiracy to destabilise him due to his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

