‘PM Sharif govt worse than Musharraf’s,’ says Imran Khan as he urges Supreme Court to take action

Just hours after Pakistan's ruling coalition rejected Imran Khan's offer for dialogue, the former prime minister on Sunday (May 28th), in a video message to the masses, urged authorities to "break as many Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members for the next three to four weeks but announce elections afterwards."

"Don't destroy the country just to keep Imran Khan out of politics, destroy as many people as you want to destroy quickly and don't waste time, announce immediate elections to save the country."

Khan started off the more than 20-minute-long video message by alleging that members of his party have been subject to a litany of abuses at the hands of Pakistani authorities.

Talking about Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's post-midnight press conference, the PTI chief claimed that female members of the party were being "mistreated and harassed by the state" for protesting peacefully.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed earlier on Saturday that intelligence agencies intercepted a telephone call in which a plan to “stage a raid and rape at a known PTI worker’s home” was being discussed. Speaking to reporters, Sanaullah said the conspiracy was being hatched to later claim that human rights were being violated in Pakistan, Dawn reported on Sunday.

Slamming the interior minister, Imran Khan said: "If there were any doubts about women being mistreated in jails, this press conference from this certified criminal should remove all such doubts."

"He is so obviously trying to cover up and pre-empt the horror stories about to break in the media," added the PTI chief.

In the video shared on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party social media channels, Khan said that "Never have women been humiliated for using their constitutional right to protest peacefully in any democracy let alone in one that is Muslim."

Watch Imran Khan's latest address to Pakistan here: × "This is a planned campaign to depoliticise about 50 per cent of Pakistan's population."

The same message was shared by Khan in a tweet that is accompanied by a video which allegedly showcases the abuses borne by women in Pakistan. Never have women been humiliated for using their constitutional right to protest peacefully in any democracy let alone in a one that is muslim.

This is a planned campaign to depoliticise women in the country.



The clampdown and terror campaign against women is being done so that… pic.twitter.com/JdEbKPlY9B — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 28, 2023 × Khan further counted off his government's achievements, mentioning the 'Billion Tree Tsunami', Pakistan's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, etc. Making mention of "three long marches" that took place during his regime, Khan said that no FIRs happened back then and that "whatever has happened since 25th March is planned".

Comparing the current scenario to General Pervez Musharraf's reign after the military coup of 1999, Khan said that even then, the situation wasn't this bad.

"What's happening now is a negation of our Jamhuriat (democracy)," said Imran Khan, adding that "fundamental rights, Supreme court orders are being ignored."

He also reiterated that the constitutional direction "to hold elections within 90 days was ignored by the government."

Khan also said that the media is being blackmailed into silence with threats of harm to their families.

"Democracy is dead," said Khan, adding that he is appealing "to 15 judges of our Supreme Court on behalf of our people."

He said that "so far it seems that you are losing your power, freedom in front of the powerful" and urged them to "take a stand."

"History will remember your role," he implored.

"It is the right of every citizen to protest peacefully those who cause chaos and vandalism should be dealt with, but to destroy the entire party under the guise of it is the negation of democracy and the law of the jungle."

Khan further urged the "Judiciary to issue a suo motu notice that the women who only protested peacefully should be released and a full judicial inquiry should be conducted into the" chaos that happened during the recent protests in Pakistan. "We will fully cooperate in this," added Imran Khan.

