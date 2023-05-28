Pak minister claims to expose ‘conspiracy to stage raid, rape’ at PTI worker’s house, says report

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed late Saturday (May 27) that intelligence agencies intercepted a telephone call in which a plan to “stage a raid and rape at a known Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker’s home” was being discussed. Speaking to reporters, Interior Minister Sanaullah said the conspiracy was being hatched to later claim that human rights were being violated in Pakistan, Dawn reported on Sunday.

Sanaullah, however, did not provide any evidence to support his claim. Taking to Twitter, he said, "The country's agencies intercepted a conversation, revealing disturbing plots and planned actions, including a raid on the PTI leader's house and a staged rape."

"Objective: falsely implicate law enforcement institutions in the crime, aiming to internationalise the issue," the minister added. Imran Khan hits out at Sanaullah: 'If any doubts about women being.....' Former Pakistan prime minister and PTI chairperson Imran Khan hit out at Interior Minister Rana Sanaulla's claim by saying he was trying to cover up and preempt the horror stories about to break in the media.

"If there were any doubts about women being mistreated in jails, this press conference from this certified criminal should remove all such doubts," Khan tweeted on Sunday and said women in Pakistan have never been so mistreated and harassed by the state as they have been by this fascist govt when they were exercising their right to protest peacefully.

In another tweet, Khan said that there were raids at night on the houses of PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Shahzad Akbar. "Today we are living in dark ages.. Constitution violated, court decisions openly flouted, houses broken in without warrant and smashed, media muzzled and no one to protect our fundamental rights," the former prime minister added.



He is so obviously trying to cover up and preempt the horror stories about to break in the media.



Women have never been so… pic.twitter.com/ig06rvsdsl — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 28, 2023 × The above developments come as the political crisis in Pakistan has worsened and the country faces its worst economic crisis in decades.

On Friday, Imran Khan appealed for immediate talks with state officials, warning the country was headed towards anarchy.

“I would like to appeal for talks because what is currently happening is not a solution. But don’t consider it a weakness of Imran Khan because whenever I speak of talks, they (the government) become stiffer. The police come to my house and warrants are issued. These things do not make a difference to me. I am worried about my country. You all should also be concerned about it,” Khan said in live stream on YouTube.

In recent days, Khan has faced a slew of resignations from the PTI with party leaders saying they were leaving of their own free will. Many of them cited concerns for their family and health.

Khan, however, said they were being made to resign under duress in a bid to weaken him and dismantle his party.





