PM Imran Khan thanks Saudi Arabia for $3 billion aid to cash-strapped Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked Saudi Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Wednesday for sending $3 billion in financial aid to cash-strapped country.

Also Read: Seeking justice, Pak woman attempts suicide after husband 'rapes' daughter

It may become crucial for the country for surviving the ongoing economic crisis. The leader thanked Saudi Arabia for extending the helpful gesture in these “difficult times”.

The PM also noted that Saudi Arabia “has always been there” for Pakistan in its difficult phases.

I want to thank HRH Prince Mohammad bin Salman for supporting Pak with $3 bn as deposit in Pak's central bank & financing refined petroleum product with $1.2 bn. KSA has always been there for Pak in our difficult times incl now when world confronts rising commodity prices. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 27, 2021 ×

Expressing his gratitude on Twitter, Khan said, “I want to thank HRH Prince Mohammad bin Salman for supporting Pak with $3 bn as deposit in Pak's central bank & financing refined petroleum product with $1.2 bn. KSA has always been there for Pak in our difficult times incl now when world confronts rising commodity prices.”

Also Read: Pak PM Imran Khan names new ISI chief, ending fallout with army

On Monday, Imran Khan had met Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the sidelines of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) summit in Riyadh, which he was invited to attend at the royalty's invitation.

Later, the Saudi prince announced that he was depositing $3 billion in Pakistan's central bank to help the country with the foreign reserves.

(With inputs from agencies)