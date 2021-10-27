Seeking justice, Pak woman attempts suicide at court in Lahore after husband 'rapes' daughter

In a bizarre incident, a woman attempted to commit suicide at a district and sessions court in Lahore on Tuesday. The woman pleaded she had no money to pursue a case against her husband, who had allegedly raped their daughter.

On July 8, 2021, the suspect was arrested by police in Lahore after the woman had approached the Nishtar Colony police station, accusing him of raping one of their three daughters, who had been staying with him during the couple's temporary separation. In total, the couple have five children.

In the police complaint, the woman had said her husband had been raping his 15-year-old daughter for a year. He also made several threats, which forced her to remain tight-lipped about the ordeal.

In the latest development in the case, the woman arrived at the sessions court for seeking justice and attempted to self-immolate, but was stopped at the right time by people present in the premises of the court. She said she didn't have money to bear the expenses of pursuing the case.

The woman alleged that her husband had been threatening her that he would rape daughters too after serving the jail term.

Sessions court judge Habibullah Amir took notice of the situation and sought a report from the court's security in-charge Abid Hussain.

(With inputs from agencies)