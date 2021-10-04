Pandora Papers leak: Pak Opposition seeks PM's resignation, tainted ministers' removal

Over the revelations made in Pandora Papers leak, Opposition leaders slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded his resignation.

The opposition also called on the PM to order cabinet ministers and aides named in leak to resign and face investigation.

The names of over 700 Pakistanis have been mentioned in the leak. These rich and powerful people, include PM’s cabinet members, media moguls, retired generals and businessmen.

Also Read | Pandora Papers: Members of Imran Khan's inner circle secretly moved millions

PML-N's secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal told The News in Narowal that the Pandora leaks have "opened a new Pandora's box" against Khan. "That leader who used to present himself as sadiq (honest) and ameen (trustworthy), has two more offshore companies," added Khan.

The PM wore a "cloak of honesty" and "fooled" the people, said Iqbal. He added that the leader eroded the country’s respect and pride.

Also Read | Pandora Papers leak: Pakistan govt to probe all citizens exposed, says PM Imran Khan

PPP senator Sherry Rehman wasn't surprised that the leader’s close aides were listed in the leak. On Twitter, the PPP leader said we all know that slogans of "corruption, free Pakistan and accountability" are all hollow and a way to target the opposition.

Maryam Aurangzeb, spokeswoman, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) told Reuters, "Imran Khan is bound to direct all his ministers and aides named in Pandora leaks to resign with immediate effect."

(With inputs from agencies)