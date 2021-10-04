Pandora Papers leak: Pakistan govt to probe all citizens exposed, says PM Imran Khan

Pandora Papers seem to have opened the Pandora’s box as several hidden secrets of numerous influential people have been revealed in the leak.

In an announcement, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said the country’s government would investigate all citizens mentioned in the report.

The remark came after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) unveiled “Pandora Papers” on Sunday. It is major international research into the financial secrets held by high-profile individuals around the world.

In the leak, several people from Pakistan have been claimed to be holding foreign assets. These include Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, his family, and the son of Prime Minister Imran Khan's former adviser for finance and revenue, Waqar Masood Khan.

As per the ICIJ, the documents contain no suggestion that the prime minister himself owns offshore companies.

On Twitter, Khan said, “We welcome the Pandora Papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of elites, accumulated through tax evasion & corruption & laundered out to financial "havens". My govt will investigate all our citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers & if any wrongdoing is established, we will take appropriate action.”

