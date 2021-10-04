Pandora papers live update: Tendulkar, Shakira, King of Jordan, Putin named in leak

Pandora papers have revealed the financial dealings of over 130 billionaires and celebrities from India, Pakistan, UK, US, Russia and several other nations.

The report details how shell companies and incognito bank accounts were opened to buy secret assets and conduct illegal financial transactions.

Big names in the pandora papers include Indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar, Colombian singer Shakira, King of Jordan, the Presidents of Ukraine, Kenya, and Ecuador, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Several members of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's close circle have also been revealed in the papers. Also, Russian President Vladimir Putin is linked to undisclosed assets in Monaco.

According to Pandora papers, King Abdullah II spent decades gathering an international luxury property empire worth over $100 million.

Follow all updates linked to Pandora papers.