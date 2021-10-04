Pandora papers live update: Tendulkar, Shakira, King of Jordan, Putin named in leak

Pandora papers Photograph: AFP
Pandora papers have revealed the financial dealings of over 130 billionaires and celebrities from India, Pakistan, UK, US, Russia and several other nations.
The report details how shell companies and incognito bank accounts were opened to buy secret assets and conduct illegal financial transactions.
Big names in the pandora papers include Indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar, Colombian singer Shakira, King of Jordan, the Presidents of Ukraine, Kenya, and Ecuador, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
Several members of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's close circle have also been revealed in the papers. Also, Russian President Vladimir Putin is linked to undisclosed assets in Monaco.
According to Pandora papers, King Abdullah II spent decades gathering an international luxury property empire worth over $100 million.
Oct 04, 2021, 10:46 AM
Members of Imran Khan's inner circle secretly moved millions offshore
Those whose holdings have been exposed include PM Imran Khan’s finance minister, Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin, and his family, and the son of Khan’s former adviser for finance and revenue, Waqar Masood Khan.
The records also reveal the offshore dealings of a top PTI donor, Arif Naqvi, who is now facing fraud charges in the United States.
Oct 04, 2021, 10:44 AM
Why is Sachin Tendulkar's name mentioned in report that reveals financial secrets?
A part of the report read: "People linked by the secret documents to offshore assets include India’s cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar, pop music diva Shakira, supermodel Claudia Schiffer and an Italian mobster known as "Lell the Fat One"."
However, according to DW News, Tendulkar's attorney claimed the cricketer's investment is lawful and has been reported to tax authorities.
Oct 04, 2021, 10:41 AM
Pandora papers: King of Jordan's property empire reportedly worth over $100 million
Pandora papers have reportedly revealed that King Abdullah II has spent decades gathering an international luxury property empire worth over $100 million, ranging from the clifftops of Malibu, California, to Washington DC and on to central London’s most exclusive postcodes.
The most expensive of the king’s purchases revealed in the Pandora papers is a vast clifftop property on California’s Malibu coast.
It is described as a “resort hotel-like mega-mansion”, which contains 26 rooms.
Oct 04, 2021, 10:39 AM
Pandora papers: Largest leak of offshore data in history explained
Leaked documents show the financial secrets of how world leaders, billionaires, and celebrities exploit tax havens in the millions. Among those listed are Tony Blair, Ukraine's Zelenskyy, and Shakira.
In 2019, an unknown source began submitting massive amounts of documents to the Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.
The files showed a global cast of fugitives, criminals, celebrities, football players, and others,
Oct 04, 2021, 10:38 AM
Pandora papers reveal Putin's alleged mistress has assets worth $100 million
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly linked to undisclosed assets in Monaco, according to the Pandora papers.
Through the Pandora papers, the buyer has been identified as a woman named Svetlana Krivonogikh. The woman has been romantically linked with Putin since he was still deputy mayor of her hometown of St. Petersburg and reportedly has a daughter with him.
Oct 04, 2021, 10:35 AM
It's Pandora papers or box? Secret wealth, dealings of world leaders unearthed
The secret wealth and dealings of world leaders, politicians and billionaires have been exposed. The revelation has been made in one of the biggest leaks of financial documents in the world. It has been dubbed as the Pandora papers. Around 35 current and former leaders and more than 300 public officials have been featured in the files from offshore companies
Oct 04, 2021, 10:32 AM
Shakira to Sachin Tendulkar: Famous names emerge in the investigation of Pandora Papers
The Pandora papers obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) show that over 130 billionaires and celebrities from Russia, the United States, India, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and Mexico used shell companies and incognito bank accounts to buy secret assets and conduct secret financial transactions.