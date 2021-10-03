Its Pandora Papers or box? Secret wealth, dealings of world leaders unearthed

In one of the biggest leaks of financial documents in the world, the secret wealth and dealings of world leaders, politicians and billionaires have been exposed.

Dubbed as the Pandora Papers, around 35 current and former leaders and more than 300 public officials have been featured in the files from offshore companies.

Following FinCen Files, Paradise Papers, Panama Papers and LuxLeaks, it is the latest in a string of leaks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has secret assets in Monaco, and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis failed to declare an offshore investment company used for purchasing two villas for £12 million in the south of France, the leak revealed.

It shows the King of Jordan secretly amassed £70m in properties in the UK and the US. Former UK PM Tony Blair and his wife also saved £312,000 in stamp duty while buying a London office, these papers showed.

With more than 650 reporters taking part, the examination of the files was the largest organised by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

In a joint investigation with several media partners, journalists had access to 12 million documents from 14 financial services companies in many countries. These included the British Virgin Islands, Belize, Panama, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Switzerland.

Some people are facing allegations of money laundering, corruption and global tax avoidance.

One of the biggest revelations is how wealthy people have been legally setting up companies to secretly buy property in the UK. As per the documents, the owners of some 95,000 offshore firms are behind the purchases. It also shows the British government's failure to introduce a register of offshore property owners despite repeated promises to do so.

