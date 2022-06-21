Pak's healthcare staff endangers Hindu woman’s life on severing newborn’s head, leaving it inside womb

In a shocking case of negligence, the healthcare employees of a rural health centre (RHC) in Sindh province of Pakistan put a 32-year-old Hindu woman in a life-threatening situation on severing the head of her newborn baby and left it inside her womb, media reports said. She was also allegedly filmed while lying on a stretcher. On getting apprised, the government of Sindh initiated a medical inquiry into the tragic incident to nab the culprits. "The Bheel Hindu woman, who belongs to a far-flung village in Tharparkar district, had first gone to a Rural Health Centre in her area but with no female gynaecologist was available, the inexperienced staff caused her immense trauma," said Professor Raheel Sikander, head, gynaecology unit, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Jamshoro.

In a botched-up surgery conducted on Sunday, the staff of RHC cut off the head of the newborn baby in the womb of the mother and left it inside, Sikander added.

As the woman faced a life-threatening situation, she was taken to a nearby hospital in Mithi but to no avail as they did not have facilities to treat her. Finally, she was brought to the LUMHS. The doctors at the facility took out the newborn’s rest of the body from the womb of the mother to save her life, he added.

As the head of the baby had got entrapped inside, the uterus of the mother had ruptured. To take out the head, the healthcare professionals opened the abdomen surgically, Sikandar added.

In the horrific case, Director General of Sindh Health Services Dr Juman Bahoto has ordered separate inquiries. The committees will find out how this blunder happened. It will probe the absence of a gynaecologist and female staffers at the RHC in Chachro. They will also look into the reports that some staff members also filmed the woman when she was lying on a stretcher.

"Apparently, some members of the staff took her photos on a mobile phone in the gynaecology ward and shared those pictures on different WhatsApp groups," Juman added.

