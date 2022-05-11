Biological men may be able to get pregnant soon. Find out how

An Indian surgeon is looking to carry out a never-seen-before procedure by transplanting a womb into a trans woman. As the person would have been born as a man, the risky and highly expensive procedure will help biological men become pregnant. In the procedure, the reproductive organs of a dead donor or a woman going in for sex change will be used. It would entail the use of IVF and a C-section as no fully functional vagina is present in the case.

Earlier, an attempt was made for the same procedure but it had resulted in the death of the patient after complications in some months.

The surgeon, Dr Narendra Kaushik, is optimistic about achieving success in the procedure. Kaushik runs a clinic in New Delhi.

"Every transgender woman wants to be as female as possible — and that includes being a mother. The way towards this is with a uterine transplant, the same as a kidney or any other transplant. This is the future. We cannot predict exactly when this will happen but it will happen very soon," Kaushik told The Mirror.

"We have our plans and are very optimistic about this," the surgeon said, while not revealing the name of the recipient or timelines for the surgery.

(With inputs from agencies)