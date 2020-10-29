Pakistan's National Assembly passes resolution to recall envoy from France, one that is non-existent

In a major embarrassment, Pakistan's National Assembly has passed a resolution to recall its ambassador to France over the caricatures of Prophet Muhammad. However, the Islamic nation forgot that it doesn't have any envoy to France.

Pakistan's last ambassador to France, Moin-ul-Haq was transferred three months ago to China, according to The News and there has not been a replacement announced yet.

Muslim nations across the world have reacted strongly over French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks on free speech post the beheading of a school teacher who had shown in class cartoons of Prophet Muhammad.

Caricatures of Mohammed are considered blasphemous in Islam and could lead to a death penalty in ultra-conservative Pakistan.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday wrote a letter to leaders of Muslim countries, asking for a collective response to Islamophobia.

"The recent statements at the leadership level and incidents of desecration of the Holy Koran are a reflection of the increase in Islamophobia that is spreading in European countries," read the letter.

Khan, in a speech on Wednesday, said Muslim lives have been made difficult in France and asked Western countries to respect the sensitivities of devotees.

