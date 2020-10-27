Amid tensions with India, China to release first Pakistani film in almost 40 years

Indian films have been an increasing hit in China in recent years. Even the Chinese producers are creating remakes of Indian films but despite good political relation, Pakistan movies could not get through with Chinese markets.

But now, China is releasing the first Pakistani film in 40 years as Beijing eyes closer diplomatic ties with the Islamic republic.

On November 13, an action film of Pakistan “Parwaaz Hai Junoon” will hit the screens in Chinese multiplexes.

Chinese and Pakistan media term this release as “a testament to a great friendship that Pakistan and China have had for a very long time.”

This move can work as a healer for the ailing Pakistan film industry. The Pakistan industry has grown anaemic since its pipeline of popular Indian films was banned last year due to tensions over Kashmir.

Beijing has invested tens of billions of dollars in Pakistan in recent years. The CPEC is being promoted as the crown jewel of China's One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative, a massive global infrastructure programme to revive the ancient Silk Road and connect Chinese companies to new markets around the world.

Beijing has been steadily pouring cash into Pakistan, investing more than $50 billion as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that has upgraded infrastructure, power and transport links across the country.

