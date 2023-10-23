Pakistani Supreme Court rules against army trials of ex-PM Imran Khan supporters
Story highlights
On Sunday, At least nine accused facing trials under the Army Act approached the apex court for early conclusion of their cases by the military courts
On Sunday, At least nine accused facing trials under the Army Act approached the apex court for early conclusion of their cases by the military courts
Pakistani Supreme Court on Monday (Oct 23) declared the trial of civilians in military courts in the wake of violent protests on May 9 unconstitutional.
On Sunday, At least nine accused facing trials under the Army Act approached the apex court for early conclusion of their cases by the military courts. In their separate pleas, they stated that they had complete faith and confidence in the military authorities to provide justice to them and to other accused persons.
This is a breaking news. More updates will follow