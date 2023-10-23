ugc_banner

Pakistani Supreme Court rules against army trials of ex-PM Imran Khan supporters

Islamabad Edited By: C KrishnasaiUpdated: Oct 23, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

Pakistan Supreme Court Photograph:(Agencies)

On Sunday, At least nine accused facing trials under the Army Act approached the apex court for early conclusion of their cases by the military courts

Pakistani Supreme Court on Monday (Oct 23) declared the trial of civilians in military courts in the wake of violent protests on May 9 unconstitutional.

On Sunday, At least nine accused facing trials under the Army Act approached the apex court for early conclusion of their cases by the military courts. In their separate pleas, they stated that they had complete faith and confidence in the military authorities to provide justice to them and to other accused persons.

This is a breaking news. More updates will follow 

