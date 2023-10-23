Cipher case: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan indicted in leaked documents case

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Imran Khan, alongside PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, have been charged by a special court under the Official Secrets Act.

The charges stem from their alleged violation of secret laws, and both have pleaded not guilty. This development follows Khan's earlier arrest in the Toshakhana graft case, marking a significant legal challenge for the former prime minister.

What are the charges?

Imran Khan faces charges for disclosing a secret diplomatic cable sent by the Pakistan embassy in Washington in March 2022.

Khan purportedly used this cipher to construct a narrative suggesting that his government was ousted as a result of a 'foreign conspiracy.'

Additionally, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was named as the principal accused in the cipher case by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A special court presided over by Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain conducted the hearing at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

The next hearing is scheduled for October 27. Imran Khan's lawyer, Umair Niazi, indicated that they plan to challenge the special court's order in the high court.

Niazi also alluded to the "London plan," which Khan believes will be used to undermine PTI. He further accused Nawaz Sharif of colluding with "the umpire" to manipulate election outcomes.

The First Information Report (FIR) against Khan and Qureshi specifies that their case has been filed under sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act.

These sections pertain to "wrongful communication/use of official secret information and illegal retention of cipher telegram (official secret document) with mala fide intention."

The investigation also involves other people, including former PM's aide Muhammad Azam Khan and former federal minister Asad Umar. Their roles in the alleged violation of the Official Secrets Act will be determined as the investigation unfolds.

