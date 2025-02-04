The adviser of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Public and Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, claimed that former PM Imran Khan's letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is intended to create divisions between the military and general public. He accused the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is creating misunderstandings among the army's top officials via his latest letter.

Speaking to the Pakistani news channel Geo News, Sanaullah questioned the origin of Khan's letters from the prison.

"Where are these letters coming from? If he wants to engage in political struggle, he should do so in parliament," he asked.

Imran Khan recently sent a letter to the Pakistani Army chief with six points, the lawyer of the former PM told the media.

The first point of Khan's letter highlighted the accusation of election fraud and the victory of people who are accused of money laundering.

The second point was concerned with the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the rule of law, and judicial independence, while the third references the Al-Qadir Trust case verdict, Geo News reported.

Khan further talked about the use of force against the PTI workers and expressed concerns over terrorism charges and raids.

Sanaullah criticised the PTI's stance on the judiciary as he recalled the party had firmly opposed the appointments of Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Tariq Jahangiri.

"Were the chief justice and the judges wrong, and those who wrote the letter right?” he asked.

He also addressed concerns over judicial appointments and questioned whether the transfer of three judges, Justice Sarfraz Dogar from Lahore High Court, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro from Sindh High Court and Justice Muhammad Asif from Balochistan High Court, was unconstitutional.

"Was Article 200 or the 26th Amendment not part of the Constitution? If we start questioning, then even the judges’ letter raises serious concerns," Sanaullah said.

(With inputs from agencies)