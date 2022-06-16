Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif, predecessor Imran Khan’s wives richer than husbands, says data

Pakistan’s current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his predecessor, Imran Khan, have accused each other of corruption and amassing disproportionate assets. But as per the data released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the wives of these two politicians are richer than them. This data has been compiled after the statements of assets were filed by different politicians for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020. This interesting revelation has come at a time when Pakistan is reeling under financial crisis and have taken several loans from many countries.

The wealth of Shehbaz Sharif is worth Rs 104.21 million and his liability is Rs 141.78 million. The assets of PM include 495 kanals of agricultural land in Lahore and Sheikhupura. Shehbaz is also the owner of two houses, one is in Murree and the other one is in Lahore. His residence in London is worth around Rs 137.43 million. Not just this, he possesses two vehicles, has investments in the country and maintains around Rs 20 million in bank accounts for years.

Also Read: Pak government raises fuel prices again; petrol, diesel at new high

The PM’s first wife, Nusrat Shehbaz, is richer than her husband. She does not own a vehicle. Her wealth is worth Rs 230.29 million. She owns a house each in Lahore and Hazara divisions and nine agricultural properties. Along with this, she has significant investments in several sectors.

The second wife of the PM, Tehmina Durrani, has a wealth of around Rs 5.76 million. She has the same car for some years.

Watch WION's live TV here:

According to the data, Imran Khan owns four goats, which are worth Rs 200,000. He also has six properties. The most prominent one is 300-kanal villa in Banigala. Not just this, he has also inherited properties, like a house in Lahore’s Zaman Park, non-agricultural land and around 600 acres of farm land. He does not own a vehicle or property outside Pakistan. The former PM does not have any investment and has over Rs 60 million in bank accounts. This is apart from $329,196 and 518 pound sterlings, he has in Pakistani foreign currency accounts.

But the net worth of his current wife, Bushra Bibi, is Rs 142.11 million. She is the owner of four properties, which includes a house in Banigala. Bushra Bibi does not own a vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies)