Pakistani military told country's media to stop Imran Khan's coverage: Report

The Pakistani military invited the owners of country's most prominent media organisations in Islamabad earlier this week for a meeting, following which the latter were directed to cease former prime minister Imran Khan's coverage amid the ongoing political uproar in the country.

According to a report in The Intercept, the ban on covering developments related to Imran Khan was confirmed by more than half a dozen Pakistani journalists. Shortly after the previously unreported meeting, news organisations across Pakistan issued directives to their journalists to pause coverage of Khan.

"They have lots of levers to hurt media companies," one Pakistani journalist was quoted as saying by The Intercept.

"Messing with their print distribution, messing with their cable distribution are just some. Blackmail is another tool," the journalist further said.

On June 2, Pakistan’s Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, which oversees television stations, barred coverage of "hate mongers, rioters, their facilitators and perpetrators."

Also watch | Pakistan: Imran Khan and his wife put on no-fly list × Imran Khan, Pakistan's most popular political leader according to polls, was arrested in a land fraud case, dubbed Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9. His arrest prompted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters to storm military buildings and ransack the residence of a top army general in the eastern city of Lahore.

Weeks on, the powerful visuals of Imran Khan's supporters carrying out violent demonstrations inside the premises hosting Pakistan's military installations continue to haunt already-troubled political prospects of cricket star-turned-ousted prime minister.

The fallout within Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party has seen top leaders abandoning the PTI ship while citing the May 9 attacks on military installations by the party supporters, weakening Khan and strengthening the civilian-military administrative set-up of 'mutual dependence'. Imran Khan has been embroiled in a tussle with the all-powerful military since he was removed from power last year in a parliamentary vote that he says was orchestrated by the country's top generals. The military denies this. (With inputs from agencies)

