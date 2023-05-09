Imran Khan arrested: A look at cricketer-turned-politician's political life so far

Imran Khan, former prime minister of Pakistan, has been arrested. The former premier was arrested on Tuesday (May 9) outside Islamabad High Court. The cricketer-turned-politician has been a prominent figure in Pakistan for decades and his ascent to power has been chronicled worldover. The Oxford-educated former cricketer already had immeasurable fame in Pakistan as only captain of the country's cricket team who led it to world cup victory in 1992. After his foray in politics he remained one of the notable figures whose crowing glory was winning the country's prime ministerial office.

Let's take a look at Imran Khan's political journey so far. Imran Khan's entry into Pakistan's politics After his retirement from Cricket, Imran Khan formed his own party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 1996. He became a vocal critic of Pakistani regime and spoke out against government's mismanagement and corruption.

In its first-ever electoral test in national elections in 1997, PTI won less than 1 per cent of votes and failed to win any seat in Pakistan's National Assembly.

In 2002 elections the party won 1 seat which was filled by Imran Khan himself.

In October 2007, Imran Khan resigned from the assembly to protest General Pervez Musharraf's candidacy in the presidential elections. Later that year, Khan was briefly imprisoned as part of crackdown on critics of Musharraf. PTI condemned the state of emergency declared by Musharraf and boycotted 2008 elections. Imran Khan's political ascent Imran Khan held series of successful rallies that drew in thousands just months ahead of 2013 legislative elections. Just days before the elections, Imran Khan fell from a platform at his rally and injured his head and back. Just hours later, he addressed his supporters from televised speech which he gave from hospital bed.

The elections produced PTI's highest totals till that time but number of seats won was still not enough. He made accusations of vote rigging.

IN 2014, Imran Khan held many rallies for months to pressure then PM Nawaz Sharif to step down. Suspicions of corruption against Sharif were amplified when his family was named in Panama Papers. Nawaz Sharif was subsequently disqualified by the court from the prime ministerial office.

In 2018, Khan's party contested elections raising the issues of corruption and poverty. PTI won enough seats to forge a coalition with independents. He became prime minister on August 18. Removal from office Imran Khan faced criticism from the opponents for his close relationship with military establishment. In 2020, Khan's political opponents formed a coalition by the name of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The coalition accused Imran Khan of being a puppet of the military.

In March 2022, PDM held a vote of confidence. Some important allies of PTI left its coalition. There was defection from within PTI's own ranks. The vote was held. On April 10, Imran Khan was removed as PM. He became first PM in the history of Pakistan to be removed by No Confidence Vote. PTI's 'comback' and 'assassination attempt' on Imran Even when it was ousted from the helm, PTI registered a surprise landslide victory in Pakistan Punjab's assembly elections in July 2022. Khan attempted to ride the wave by organising rallies.

In November 2022, when he was heading a protest convoy from Lahore to Islamabad, Imran Khan was shot in the leg apparently in an assassination attempt.

