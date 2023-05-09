Imran Khan: Former Pak PM arrested outside Islamabad High Court in corruption case

Former Pakistan prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has been arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court. PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry alleged in a tweet that Khan was abducted from the court premises, and many lawyers were tortured.

"Imran Khan has been whisked away by unknown people to an unknown location, CJ Islamabad High Court has ordered Secy Interior and IG police to appear within 15 min in the court," he said in his tweet.

Cricketer-turned-politician Khan was arrested in connection with a corruption case, according to a report by Geo TV.

They have badly pushed injured Imran Khan. Pakistan’s people, this is the time to save your country. You won’t get any other opportunity. pic.twitter.com/Glo5cmvksd — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023 ×

The party has issued a call for protests to begin throughout Pakistan, as per PTI leader Azhar Mashwani's tweet.