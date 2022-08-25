Pakistani Army divided over support for former Prime Minister Imran Khan: Report

Bloomberg reported that the Pakistani Army is divided over the support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan has sought to rally supporters in the world's fifth most populous country to hit the streets since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in April.

The dilemma that the Pakistan military faces are that the more they try to seek to boot Khan out of politics, the greater the risk he becomes even more popular.

Although most analysts agree current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inherited the country's economic woes, Khan blames the current government for soaring inflation.

Khan had emerged victorious in the by-election for 20 assembly seats in Pakistan's most populous province, which experts had called his popularity test.

Gauging how well his campaign is raising popular support, the country's army is hesitant to take action against him even though he faces a terrorism complaint for criticising officials.

The former Pakistani cricketer became the country's leader in 2018 after the Pakistani people were fed up with the corruption scandals of the Sharif and Bhutto family.



(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: