Pakistan withdraws notice announcing ban on Holi in universities

A day after announcing that Holi celebrations will be banned in universities across Pakistan, the country's Higher Education Commission (HEC) issued a clarification in this regard on Thursday (June 22). In a statement, the HEC said that it is "highly respectful" of all religions, faiths and beliefs, and the associated festivals and celebrations observed in Pakistan.

"The message communicated in this regard is in no way intended to hurt the sentiments of any individual or group," the statement said.

The HEC added that the portrayed impression and disseminated connotation that the commission banned the celebration of any festivities were out of context to the spirit of the communication made, as it emphasised the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the country to focus upon the core reason of their existence- academic excellence, research quality and harnessing the talent of youth towards a structured, disciplined, and responsible citizens as per the country's ideology.

"Considering that the message inferred from the communication has regrettably led to misinterpretations, the HEC is pleased to withdraw the same," the statement further said. What was the ban about? On Wednesday, the HEC announced the ban on Holi- a Hindu festival- in Pakistan's universities. In a statement, the HEC said, "Unfortunately, it is sad to witness activities that portray a complete disconnect from our sociocultural values and an erosion of the country's Islamic identity."

The ban announcement came after videos of students of Quaid-I-Azam University, Islamabad celebrating Holi went viral on social media.

"One such instance that has caused was the fervour exhibited in marking the Hindu festival of Holi. This widely reported/publicised event from the platform of a university has caused concern and has disadvantageously affected the country's image," the statement said.

The HEC said it was advised that HEIs may prudently distance themselves from all such activities obviously incompatible with the country's identity and societal values. The videos that went viral Taking to Twitter, a handle called QAU News posted two videos of students of Quaid-I-Azam University celebrating Holi. And as per media reports the event was organised by the Mehran Students' Council, which is a non-political cultural organisation of the university.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE