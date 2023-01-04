Pakistan traders rejects govt's energy saving plan, says officials should stop use of ACs, heaters in offices

Just hours after Pakistan's PML-N-led government announced the early closure of malls, markets and wedding halls to save energy, shopkeepers have resoundingly rejected the move.

Slamming the decision as "unilateral" and "counter-offensive" trader organisations in the country asked the government to reconsider.

The All Pakistan Restaurant Association urged the ruling government to reconsider and let restaurants stay open till midnight.

On the other hand, talking to Geo News, Ajmal Baloch the president of All-Pakistan Anjuman Tajiran (APAT) declared that contrary to the National Energy Conservation Plan asking shops to be closed at 8:30 pm, they will stay open till 10 pm, while restaurants will remain open until 11 pm.

Baloch "suggested" that government officials should stop the use of air conditioners and heaters in their offices and that protocols and allowances given to them should be halted. He also proposed that as a means to save electricity street lights should be switched on post 10 pm and that the excessive use of electricity on national highways should be curbed.

As per reports the business community claims that the decision was reached unilaterally despite previous meetings in which the participating stakeholders had agreed that markets and malls should be allowed to remain open until 9-10 pm, while restaurants and wedding halls should be allowed to operate until 11-12 pm.

On Tuesday the Pakistan government announced the energy conservation plan that enforces market closure at 8:30 pm, while wedding halls are slated to be shut at 10 pm. Reportedly all department of the federal government has also been asked to reduce electricity usage by 30 per cent.

Announcing the decision Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif "The cabinet, on the recommendation of the power division, has allowed enforcing the energy-saving plan which will be applied to the entire country."

