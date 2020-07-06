Pakistan: Total coronavirus infections cross 230,000-mark

Pakistan's coronavirus cases on Monday crossed the 231,000-mark after 3,344 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, while 50 people died of the deadly disease, taking the death toll to 4,762, the health ministry said on Monday.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, the number of confirmed cases reached 231,818 after 3,344 new infections surfaced in the country, but 131,649 patients have also fully recovered from the COVID-19.

Out of the total infections, Sindh province reported 94,528 cases, Punjab 81,963, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 28,116, Islamabad 13,494, Balochistan 10,814, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,561 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 1,342.

The total number of deaths reached 4,762 after another 50 patients died in the last 24 hours. Another 2,406 were in critical condition, it added.

The ministry also said that 56.78 per cent patients have recovered from the disease while those still infected are 43.21 per cent.

A total of 1,420,623 tests have been performed, including 22,271 in the last 24 hours.