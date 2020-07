Pakistan's Health Minister Zafar Mirza contracts coronavirus

Special adviser to the Pakistan Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza said on Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, Geo News reported.

Mirza made the announcement on Twitter, where he said that upon medical advice, he is self-isolating at home and taking all the precautions.

<327> I have tested positive for COVID-19. Under med advice I have isolated myself at home & taking all precautions. I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers. Colleagues, keep up the good work! You are making a big difference & I am proud of you. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) July 6, 2020 ×

Also read | Doctors in Pakistan resign over inadequacy of safety gear to protect them from coronavirus

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. Under med advice I have isolated myself at home & taking all precautions. I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers. Colleagues, keep up the good work! You are making a big difference and I am proud of you," he wrote.

Mirza, who also has been at the forefront of the government`s response to the pandemic, urged his colleagues to continue the fight against the virus.

Over the past 24 hours, the country on Monday reported 3,763 new cases and the recovery of 4,736 patients with 65 deaths, taking the national tally of cases to 231,017, recoveries to 129,830, and death toll to 4,745.