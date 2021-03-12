Pakistan to elect Senate chairman in knife-edge battle

Pakistan is set for a bitter battle on high stakes election of its Senate chairman. The elections for the post of the Senate chairman will be held through a secret ballot.

Watch:

PM Imran's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI) has nominated the current Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjarni who is the youngest ever chairman of the Senate in Pakistan.

Sanjarni's challenger is former Pak prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, the newly elected Senator from Islamabad. The Pakistan Democratic Movement(PDM), an alliance of eleven political parties has filed Gilani's name.

There are a total of hundred seats in the Senate, PM Imran Khan's party along with its allies control 48 seats, the opposition controls 51 seats with a close battle on cards.

Pakistan Senate will meet on Friday to elect its chairman and deputy chairman through a secret ballot following the oath-taking of its 48 newly-elected members.

The elections for the upper house of the parliament were held on March 3, days ahead of retiring its members on March 11.

According to the Senate secretariat, the session will meet in the morning for oath-taking of the newly-elected Senators after which the session will be adjourned.

After the adjournment of the session, nomination papers for the chairman and deputy chairman will be submitted and the session would resume in the evening to elect them.