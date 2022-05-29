Pakistan to discuss hydropower projects during talks with India on water issues

A five-member delegation of Pakistan approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit New Delhi on Monday, with the two sides likely to discuss key projects as part of the Indus Water Treaty.

During the meeting, both sides would deliberate on the issue of advance flood information and the annual report of the Permanent Commission of Indus Waters (PCIW).

The two sides are also expected to deliberate on 1,000 MW Pakal Dul under Article IX of the Indus Waters Treaty, 48 MW Lower Kalnai and 624 MW Kiru project hydropower projects being built by India on the west flowing rivers.

Pakistan`s Commissioner of Indus Waters Syed Mehr Ali Shah said, "This would be the 118th bilateral meeting at the PCIW level. Earlier, both countries held three-day talks in Islamabad on March 2-4, 2022," The News International reported.

He further said that the Pakistan delegation would not visit any hydropower project being constructed on Pakistan rivers such as Jehlum and Chenab rivers. However, both sides would also hold further talks on some projects which in Pakistan`s viewpoint are not as per the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty 1960.

The delegation will come to India through the Wagah border wherein the two countries would hold the PCIW level talks in New Delhi on May 30, and 31 and then will return to Pakistan on June 1.

The five member-delegation headed by Pakistan Commissioner Syed Mehr Ali Shah includes Chief Engineer of Punjab Irrigation Department, Director General of Met Office, General Manager of National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK), and Director General of Ministery of Foreign Affairs on India desk (DG MoFA) would leave for New Delhi tomorrow, The News International reported.

Notably, the 116th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission was held in New Delhi on 23-24 March 2021.

