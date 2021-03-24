India, Pakistan meeting on Indus river concludes, New Delhi justifies developing hydropower projects in J&K

The two-day meeting between India and Pakistan wrapped up on Wednesday, in which New Delhi justified its stand on the two hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan raised objections to the designs of Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydropower projects.

It also asked for more information on hydropower projects in Ladakh approved by India after the revocation of special provisions of Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, sources told news agency PTI.

Also read | Pakistan to receive first purchase of over 1 mn doses of Chinese vaccines

The meeting was held after a pause of two years when India approved the removal of special status in August 2019.

After the withdrawal of Article 370, New Delhi gave a green signal to many hydropower projects for the region.

Indus river and its tributaries water is important to peoples of both nations and according to the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), both nations must hold a meeting on the issue at least once a year alternatively in the two countries.

According to the treaty signed between New Delhi and Islamabad in 1960, the waters of the eastern rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi annually are allocated to India for unrestricted use.

The waters of Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab, forming the western rivers have been majorly given to Pakistan.

