Pakistan: Terrorists equipped with night vision thermal scope guns outflank police

Terrorists, who were equipped with sniper guns fitted with night vision thermal goggles, attacked a police station in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reportedly on Friday.

Local media outlets reported that Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Badaber Sardar Hussain, two constables were killed during an exchange of gunfire with the terrorists during the overnight attack on assault on the Sarband Police Station in Peshawar.

The way terrorists attacked the police station, is a matter of concern for the Pakistani government as the militants allegedly had the latest and advanced weapons, including hand grenades and night-vision thermal imaging guns.

Geo News reported that Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi confirmed the details, stating that at least six to eight terrorists were involved in the attack and they attacked the station from two to three sides.

The News International reported that those who lost their lives were laid to rest on Saturday. After the attack, there is a rise in demand across the nation to provide the force with the latest technology to counter such assaults with night vision thermal scope rifles.

The attack comes after Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its months-long ceasefire with the Pakistan government on November 28.

According to the Dawn report, there has been a spike in attacks on law enforcement officials as well as a comeback of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

